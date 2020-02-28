Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $2.77 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00693921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 355.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,421,060 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.