Elastos Price Hits $1.93 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and $4.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00022210 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,944,615 coins and its circulating supply is 18,077,379 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

