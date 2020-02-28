Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 5,712,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

