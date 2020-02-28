Electra 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,133.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $4,133.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,524,672,872 coins and its circulating supply is 28,657,516,319 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

