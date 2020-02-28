Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $532,667.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $532,667.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptomate, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,011,488,213 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

