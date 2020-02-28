Element Fleet Management Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

EFN stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.39. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

