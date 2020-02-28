Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

