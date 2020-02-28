Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

