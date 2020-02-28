Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.35 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00011051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $250,129.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

