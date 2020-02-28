Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $26,479.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

