Elysium (ELS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00693032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 578.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

