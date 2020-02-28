Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.82.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. Emera has a 1 year low of C$46.30 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.