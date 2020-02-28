Emercoin Trading Down 8.8% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and HitBTC. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $8,932.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00325514 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,273,679 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

