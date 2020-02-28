Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.96.

NYSE PXD opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.