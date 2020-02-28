Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 977,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $28.13 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

