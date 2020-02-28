Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,000 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.