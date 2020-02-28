Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,900 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $76.28 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

