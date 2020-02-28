EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $473,717.00 and $228.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

