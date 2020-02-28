Endor Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01014573 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinall, BitForex, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

