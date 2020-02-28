Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays downgraded Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Engie has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

