ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.31 ($18.97).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.34 ($13.19) on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

