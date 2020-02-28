Enigma Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Enigma has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002785 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. In the last week, Enigma has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.01021179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit, Tidex, Mercatox, AirSwap, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi, Liqui, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

