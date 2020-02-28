Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Hits $82.52 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cryptopia, AirSwap and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Coinrail, Livecoin, Tidex, OKEx, Upbit, AirSwap, COSS, Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

