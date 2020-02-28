EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 7,646,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 535.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

