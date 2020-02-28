Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 25,600,000 shares. Approximately 26.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.97. 7,384,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

