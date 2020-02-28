Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 437,506 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 122,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,793,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,708,496 shares of company stock worth $44,489,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.