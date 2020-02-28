Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,708,496 shares of company stock worth $44,489,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

