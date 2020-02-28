Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,143 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.34. 18,665,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,708,496 shares of company stock worth $44,489,813. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

