Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EVSI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.57. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envision Solar International stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.