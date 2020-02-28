eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $104,049.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 142.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

