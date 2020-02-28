EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $5.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cfra from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 224,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,422. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after buying an additional 177,850 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 634,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.