Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $1,939,647.04 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles J. Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,220.92.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $24.69 on Friday, hitting $572.80. 1,131,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.32 and its 200 day moving average is $573.97. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $420.00 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equinix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

