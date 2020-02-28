Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $632,458.44 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41.

On Thursday, January 16th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $24.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $610.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $420.00 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

