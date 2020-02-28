Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,238. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

