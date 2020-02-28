Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lendingtree Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lendingtree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.75.

TREE opened at $272.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.99. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $272.56 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

