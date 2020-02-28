Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rent-A-Center Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCII. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $31,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.