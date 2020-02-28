Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $50.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $51.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $107.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $139.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $150.06 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,659.85 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,592.45 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,955.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,967.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

