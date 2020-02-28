Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caesars Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $4,466,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $5,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 618,533 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.