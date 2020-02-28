Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (BAMXF, BNPQY, BRY, BTU, BURBY, CALM, CCBG, CERS, CLMT, CMRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 28th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €158.00 ($183.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

