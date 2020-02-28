Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

ETRN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 19,359,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,801. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

