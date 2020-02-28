Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,000% compared to the typical volume of 102 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 19,359,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,801. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.