Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Short Interest Update

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ERA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Era Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERA. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERA. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Era Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Era Group in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Era Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Era Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Era Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

