ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $76,086.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.