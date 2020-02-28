Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 381.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of ERIE stock traded down $15.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.61 and a 52 week high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

