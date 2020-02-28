Ernest S. Rady Buys 8,313 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. 609,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

