Eros International (EROS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Eros International stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.05. Eros International has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $10.69.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

