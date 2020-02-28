Espers (ESP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,622.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $329,622.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

