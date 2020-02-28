Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Purchases $46,500.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,296. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

