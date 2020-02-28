Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

WTRG stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,372. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

