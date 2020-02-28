Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essentra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Essentra stock opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.86 million and a PE ratio of 22.90. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 351.20 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

